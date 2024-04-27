Foreign media on Kazakhstan: oil production, partnership with UK, austerity in funds and ‘high-profile murder trial’

From the return of Kazakhs to their homeland to the austerity regime of funds, the strengthening of the ties with the United Kingdom and a high-profile case involving former minister, Kazinform News Agency presents a weekly review of foreign mass media coverage about Kazakhstan.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan Encourages Ethnic Kazakhs to Return to Historical Homeland

The Times of Central Asiareports about the return of 4,351 ethnic Kazakhs to their historical homeland, Kazakhstan. Applications were accepted from 7,518 ethnic Kazakhs via one window principle which has been functioning since 2023 in the Kazakh embassies. In 2023, the majority of repatriates came from China and almost one-third arrived from Uzbekistan. There are also repatriates from Turkmenistan, Mongolia and Russia.

“To support their relocation, the state provides subsidies for each family member, and financial aid towards rent and payment of utility bills. The government has also introduced an economic mobility certificate for the purchase or construction of housing, and will partly cover down payment on mortgage loans of up to 50% or 4.28 million tenge per family,” reads the article.

Eureporter: Kazakhstan’s Journey from Aid Recipient to Donor: How Kazakhstan’s Development Assistance Contributes to Regional Security

Eureporterpublished an article about Kazakhstan’s path from an aid recipient to a donor country. It provides the opinion of Arken Arystanov, chairman of KazAID, on the country's development and achievements.

“Since our independence in 1991, Kazakhstan has experienced remarkable economic growth, with a GDP that now surpasses our regional neighbors. The Kazakh government is optimistic about economic development in 2024, forecasting a minimum of 5.3% growth. In the past year, Kazakhstan demonstrated resilience by adapting to new conditions and achieving a robust economic growth of 5.1%,” writes Arystanov.

He noted that KazAID’s focus has been on key areas such as poverty reduction, environmental protection, and socio-economic development.

“We have committed approximately 40 million dollars annually in ODA, amounting to over 600 million dollars in the past two decades. This contribution, including support to international organizations and humanitarian aid, is a testament to Kazakhstan’s dedication not only to aid recipient countries but also to strengthening our international relations and economic partnerships,” he wrote.

Kazakhstan follows the main pillars of providing aid, which are transparency, accountability and effectiveness.

“Our adherence to international norms and principles is unwavering. We align with frameworks such as the Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness, the Accra Agenda for Action, and the Busan Outcome Document, ensuring our ODA policy is not only in sync with global standards but also with Kazakhstan’s national interests and legal frameworks. We firmly believe in respecting the sovereignty and legal systems of our partner countries, thereby ensuring our assistance is both welcomed and effective,” reads the article.

Daryo: Kazakhstan pledges compensation for 2024 oil overproduction under OPEC+ deal

Daryopublished an article stating that the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan will resolve the issue of excess oil production in the first quarter of this year.

“This commitment follows the directives from the 53rd meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC+. According to the ministry, Kazakhstan will adhere to a detailed Compensation plan throughout 2024 to align with the agreed production limits under the OPEC+ deal,” reads the article.

The Kazakh government developed a strategic approach to handling the case of an oil excess of 131,000 barrels per day.

“The initiative is a response to the overproduction of 131,000 barrels per day reported in March, attributed to extended climatic conditions and a prolonged heating season. The Ministry emphasized its dedication to fulfilling this obligation by adjusting future production volumes accordingly,” reads the article.

Anadolu Agency: Kazakhstan, UK sign strategic partnership, cooperation agreement

Anadolu Agency reported on the signing of a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom on April 24.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Astana and had separate talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu. Tokayev emphasized the rapid development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK.

“Describing the UK as an ‘important strategic partner,’ Tokayev was quoted as saying by a Kazakh presidency statement that he is confident the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement will provide a ‘qualitatively new foundation for expanding our multifaceted bilateral agenda,’” reads the article.

“We intend to strengthen our interaction in the fields of energy, education, business, culture, as well as strengthen interpersonal ties, Cameron was also quoted as saying,” states the source.

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan to introduce austerity regime of public funds - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Trend News Agencypublished an article stating that a regime of austerity in public funds will start in Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed about this measure during his speech at the session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

The acute issue with floods made 119,000 people evacuate and involved thousands of people in rescue work.

President Tokayev also mentioned financial support from business sectors during the country's lasting floods. He expressed his gratitude to them and assured them that flood victims would receive compensation. The president also discussed support from all citizens to those affected.

“I realize that it is not easy to lose all your hard-earned wealth overnight. I would like to once again appeal to the affected fellow citizens: all our people support you. The state will do everything so that you can return to normal life as soon as possible, he added,” reads the article.

The Washington Post: A high-profile murder trial in Kazakhstan boosts awareness of domestic violence

The Washington Postreleased an article about the case of the death of Saltanat Nukenova, who was the wife of the former minister of the national economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev. The latter one is currently on trial for battery death.

“The trial of businessman Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Kazakhstan’s former economy minister, in the death of his wife, Saltanat Nukenova, has touched a nerve in the Central Asian country. Tens of thousands of people have signed petitions calling for harsher penalties for domestic violence,” writes the Washington Post.

The article discusses the details of the case.

“Of course, it’s difficult for me to be in court, to listen to various things that the defendant’s side has been saying,” said Nukenova’s brother, Aitbek Amangeldy, as quoted in the article. “It’s even more painful to know that (their) words are being broadcast across the country. But I understand that these broadcasts are also educational material, including for lawyers and human rights defenders.”