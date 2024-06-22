Foreign media on Kazakhstan: President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan: Architect of Modernization and Diplomatic Vision, Why 2024 is the prime time to discover Kazakhstan

From the recent news of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev being described as an architect of modernization and diplomatic vision, UNICEF officially partnering with the 5th World Nomad Games, to Kazakhstan building the largest poultry farm in CIS, Kazinform News Agency provides a weekly review of Kazakhstan’s coverage in foreign mass media.

Eureporter: President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan: Architect of Modernization and Diplomatic Vision

According to Eureporter, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the current President of Kazakhstan, has been at the forefront of significant political, economic, and social reforms since assuming office in March 2019. His presidency marks a new chapter in Kazakhstan's post-Soviet history, characterized by a strategic blend of modernization, diplomacy, and a commitment to socio-economic development, as quoted in the article.

President Tokayev has achieved political openness and democratic governance, implementing reforms to increase political transparency and citizen participation. Key measures introduced since 2020 include simplifying party registration, lowering parliamentary entry thresholds, and promoting greater legislative representation for women and youth, enhancing Kazakhstan’s democratic landscape.

Tokayev’s administration has prioritized economic diversification beyond oil and gas, focusing on non-extractive sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and digital technology. The “Digital Kazakhstan” initiative is central to this strategy, aiming to boost the digital economy through improved infrastructure and innovation, thus attracting investment and growing the tech sector.

“In response to public concerns about economic inequality, Tokayev has increased social spending, particularly in areas such as housing, healthcare, and education. The construction of affordable housing units and the expansion of healthcare services are key components of his social agenda, aimed at providing better living standards and access to essential services for the population,” the article quotes.

An experienced diplomat, Tokayev has strengthened Kazakhstan’s international relations, promoting regional stability and global cooperation through bodies like the EAEU and the SCO. His diplomatic efforts have bolstered Kazakhstan’s role in peace initiatives and global issues like climate change and nuclear disarmament.

UNIFEC Kazakhstan: UNICEF officially partners with the 5th World Nomad Games

As reported by UNICEF, on June 20, 2024 UNICEF Kazakhstan became the official non-profit partner of the 5th World Nomad Games. UNICEF Kazakhstan and the Directorate for the Preparation and Hosting of the 5th World Nomad Games signed a memorandum of understanding to promote inclusiveness and protect children's rights at one of this year's most significant sporting events.

Nail Nurov, Head of the Directorate, and Dr. Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan, attended the ceremony. In his speech, Mr. Nurov emphasized that UNICEF cooperation will help to make these games not only spectacular but also safe for children by protecting their rights and ensuring participation in meaningful activities.

“Traditional national games have huge educational potential [because] they have everything for successful child development. They help expand children's understanding of their native culture and pass on social experiences from generation to generation. We are very glad to have UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, as our partner. This gives the 5th Games special status and prioritizes our people’s family values,” Nail Nurov said.

The head of the Directorate also highlighted the benefits for young visitors to the Nomad Games. Children under six enjoy free entry, while those aged 6-18 receive a 50% discount—meaning a ticket typically priced at 500 tenge costs them just 250 tenge. Engaging in sports like Tenge ilu and Qusbegilik not only boosts children’s physical health but also enhances their leadership skills and mental well-being. UNICEF supports these games for fostering an inclusive environment for children.

The memorandum outlines initiatives to boost child rights awareness and inclusivity, and to provide technical support for recreational activities at the World Nomad Games. UNICEF’s role includes training volunteers, hosting educational activities and workshops at Ethno-Aul, and contributing to the scientific program with research on children’s nutrition and international standards.

The games will take place in Astana, from September 8-13, 2024, with around 2,500 participants from 89 countries competing in 21 sports. This significant event will also serve as a platform to promote children’s rights and inclusion.

National Geographic: Why 2024 is the prime time to discover Kazakhstan

As National Geographic reports, the vast grasslands of the Great Steppe stretch across Central Asia, presenting a dramatic landscape that is largely untouched by travelers, except for the occasional horse rider or nomad. However, Kazakhstan is beginning to showcase its modern side to the world through its cities, events, and transport hubs. With direct flights from London and 30-day visa-free access for UK visitors, exploring Kazakhstan’s unique culture and landscapes is now more accessible than ever, the article quotes.

Most visitors start their journey in Kazakhstan by arriving in Almaty, located in the forest-rich southeast. The city is nestled among green mountains dotted with pine and birch trees, hiding vast lakes and horse-back trails. “In Kolsai Lakes National Park, Lake Kaindy’s cerulean waters draw the most attention. Here, a landslide triggered by an earthquake formed a natural dam and submerged a spruce forest beneath the surface of the lake. It’s now surrounded by picturesque hiking trails and secluded accommodation options,” the article quotes.

For equally dramatic yet drastically different scenery, one should travel from Almaty to Charyn Canyon. Easily traversable, this vast red and golden gorge is cut through by a walkable or driveable (in a 4x4) trail guiding visitors to dizzying desert viewpoints.

For those interested in exploring central Kazakhstan, one must take the train journey to the region of Turkistan and the historic Silk Road city of Shymkent. Shymkent, a city that dates back to the fourth century, has been a hub for Sufi sheikhs, Mongol leaders, and Islamic scholars under the Timurids. Visitors can explore its well-preserved Uzbek architecture and Persian designs, walk among turquoise-tiled domes of ancient mausoleums, and along the battlements of its old city walls. It serves as an excellent base for further exploration in the Turkistan Region.

Further west, the port city of Aktau provides access to the Mangystau Region’s Caspian shores and its striking landscapes. This region features colorful geology, dramatic gorges, and fossil-rich canyons where paleontologists have discovered evidence of life dating back 50 million years, including dinosaurs and mammoths.

These regions are steeped in the traditions of the nomadic steppe people. Today, visitors can experience horse riding displays, falconry, and local cuisine like beshbarmak, served with fermented milk, or qurt, a cheese made from goat’s or camel’s milk traditionally churned during horseback journeys.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan to Build the Largest Poultry Farm in CIS

According to The Times of Central Asia, on June 20, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, and Vice President of JSC Aitas KZ, Rabiga Tokseitova met to discuss the Kazakh company’s plans for the “Almaty Poultry Farm Zhetysu”.

As reported by Kazakh Invest, the project costing more than $600 million, will have the capacity to process 240,000 tons of poultry, including 100,000 tons of sausages and delicacies, for distribution to local and foreign markets.

The enterprise is to be constructed in the region of Almaty, from 2025-29, and will become the largest poultry farm in the CIS and provide 6,000 new jobs.

The Aitas holding company is a leading producer of poultry, covering around 43% of the local market. Its assets include Makinskaya, Central Asia’s largest poultry farm, and Kazakhstan’s oldest poultry farm Ust-Kamenogorsk, with a total capacity of 150,000 tons per year. It also owns Almaty Breeding Poultry Farm Nauryz Agro, which as the largest in the CIS, provides 80 million hatching eggs per year for broiler chickens.