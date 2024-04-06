Foreign media on Kazakhstan: ties with Iran, increased oil output and cooperation with OSCE

From the meeting with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary on security issues to the speech of the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan in Vienna under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to increased oil output and the spring floods, Kazinform News Agency presents a weekly review of foreign mass media coverage about Kazakhstan

EU Reporter: Kazakhstan’s commitment to the OSCE and its values adds to the Kazakh-EU relationship

EU Reporter published an article citing the remarks made by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu at the OSCE in Vienna.

Nurtleu underlined the key role of such organizations as the OSCE amid global disruptions and geopolitical shifts.

“The European Union’s delegation was quick to welcome this commitment to shared values, such as democracy, respect for human rights and for international law,” reads the article.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu mentioned that Kazakhstan is proud to be a member of the OSCE and highlighted that Kazakhstan is a country “at peace with itself, with all of our neighbours, and with the rest of the world.

“Our nation’s democratic path is clear, yet the journey is not complete. My main message today is that democratic changes in my country have become irreversible,” he added.

“Kazakhstan has made it clear that it wants to build a ‘no-strings’ relationship with the EU. It would be foolhardy not to respond positively to that,” reads the article.

Mehr News Agency: Top Iranian, Kazakh security officials meet in Astana

Mehr News Agency reports on the meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian with Kazakhstan’s Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov in Astana on April 3. Ahmadian led a high-ranking delegation to the meeting of secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana on April 2-3.

“During the meeting, Nurdauletov expressed condolences for the martyrdom of a number of Iranian advisers in Syria and condemned the attack on the consular section of Iran's embassy in Damascus, Syria,” reads the article.

The two sides have discussed various topics related to collaboration, including safety issues. They agreed to keep in close contact with their national security councils to accomplish the goals set by their state leaders.

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan tallies evacuated flood-prone citizens

Baku-based Trend News Agency published an article reflecting a critical situation caused by the spring floods in Kazakhstan. The evacuation of 16,000 people is reported.

"The regions are now undergoing emergency rescue efforts. Approximately 16,000 individuals, including 6,000 children, were rescued and evacuated during the flood period," writes the author, citing Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Bauyrzhan Syzdykov.

The article refers to the minister and informs that more than 4,000 citizens, including about 2,000 children, are accommodated in temporary evacuation centers.

"Necessary conditions have been provided for them, noted Syzdykov,” reads the article.

The flood situation is stable but complicated. The water level in western regions has slightly decreased, while flooding is very strong in the central, northern and eastern regions of the country.

"Five regions remain submerged, and the local authorities have declared 20 local emergencies. The Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanai regions continue to face challenges. The Emergency Situations Ministry immediately mobilized and deployed resources there, he emphasized,” reads the article.

Reuters: Kazakhstan oil output edged higher in March, exceeding OPEC target

Reuters published an article reporting that Kazakhstan's oil extraction in March rose by 0.4% from February to 1,570 barrels per day (bpd), or 6.67 million metric tons. According to two industry sources and Reuters estimations, oil output in March surpassed the country's OPEC+ quota.

The quota negotiated under the deal within the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers is 1.468 million bpd for the first quarter of 2024.

Reuters: Giant Kazakh oil field operator denies spill reports

On April 3, Reuters published one more article regarding Kazakhstan. It is said that the operator of the giant Kashagan offshore field in Kazakhstan has refuted an oil spillage near the field. On Tuesday, the operator informed that its facilities were functioning normally.

According to Globus, an ecological organization in Central Asia, a large oil spillage in the northern Caspian Sea near Kashagan was photographed by satellite imagery on Tuesday.