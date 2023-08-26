Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Vietnam, oil arbitration, cooperation with Saudi Arabia

ASTANA, KAZINFORM - From Kazakh President’s visit to Vietnam, oil arbitration of Kazakh government with oil giants to the country’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

Bloomberg: Kazakhstan Digs In for $13 Billion Fight With Oil Majors

Bloomberg published an article on August 23, where it sheds the light on the Kazakh government’s ongoing arbitration with oil giants operating the country’s big Kashagan and Karachaganak fields.

«Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry told partners in the giant Kashagan oil venture it will press ahead with arbitration in a $13 billion dispute, a blow to the international majors that had hoped for a settlement,» reads the article.

Bloomberg reports the country has rejected a proposal that Kazakhstan drop its claims in exchange for investment pledges.

Caspian News: Kazakhstan, Vietnam Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties with 12 New Agreements

Caspian News, a Baku-based news agency, published an article on August 22 covering President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Vietnam.

«During a three-day visit to the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev engaged in discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart, Vo Van Thuong. Their meetings culminated in the signing of 12 agreements aimed at bolstering relations and collaboration across various sectors,» reads the article.

The media delves into the agreements signed between Kazakhstan and Vietnam during Tokayev’s visit.

«President Tokayev, in his address on Monday, emphasized the pivotal role of the intergovernmental joint action plan. This strategic blueprint, covering the period from 2023 to 2025, is designed to expedite trade and economic collaboration between the two nations. The recently ratified plan encompasses a range of fields, including trade, investment, technology, agriculture, transit, and tourism, with the aim of significantly enhancing cooperation,» reads the article.

Aki Press: Emomali Rahmon to pay visit to Kazakhstan

Bishkek-based Aki Press news agency reported on August 24 about President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan on August 25-26.

«The sides will hold high-level talks, during which they will consider issues of trade, economic, transport, logistics and investment cooperation. The leaders of the two countries will also take part in the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan and visit the exhibition of agricultural products of Tajikistan,» reads the article.

European Interest: MEPs travel to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation

European Interest, an online news and feature publication that covers political, social and cultural topics across Europe, published an article on August 18, covering the visit of the European Parliament members to Kazakhstan.

Discussions focused on the bilateral agenda, including regional developments and the potential for closer cooperation in the current challenging geopolitical context.

«Our partners in the region can count on the EU’s support when it comes to their independence and sovereignty, as well as progress on economic and regional development. Central Asia matters to Europe. And Europe matters to Central Asia,» said David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, as quoted by the media.

Xinhua: Vietnam, Kazakhstan to increase trade cooperation

Xinhua, China’s leading news agency, published an article on August 22 reporting on the visit of President Tokayev to Vietnam.

«Leaders of Vietnam and Kazakhstan have discussed measures to strengthen bilateral trade relations in their talks held here during a three-day stay of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who wrapped up his official visit to Vietnam on Tuesday. Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong met with his Kazakh counterpart on Monday, Vietnam News Agency reported. During the talks, Thuong suggested the two countries establish a Vietnam-Kazakhstan Business Council and Kazakhstan launch negotiations to upgrade a free trade agreement to further enhance bilateral cooperation,» reads the article.

MENA: Kazakhstan Choses Location For Construction Of Its First Nuclear Power Plant

Mena.fn, news media about Arab world, published an article on August 24 about the construction of nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan.

«Thus, the facility is expected to be constructed in the village of Ulken in the Almaty region. However, a final decision regarding the company that will build the NPP in Kazakhstan has not yet been made. Four contenders are being considered: Russian, Chinese, French, and South Korean companies,» reads the article.

VnExpress: Vietnam, Kazakhstan presidents try pottery-making

VnExpress newspaper of Vietnam published an article on August 22 about President Vo Van Thuong and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev trying out pottery-making during a trip to a village in northern Hai Duong Province.

«Chu Dau Village in Hai Duong's Nam Sach District is one of the cradles of pottery in Vietnam, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. It flourished during the 14th-17th centuries, before declining in the next three centuries. The village revived at the end of the 20th century, making its pottery a valuable export,» reads the article.

Arab News: Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Arab News, Saudi Arabia based leading English newspaper in the Middle East, published an article on the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, in light of President Tokayev’s meeting with Minister of Agriculture of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Al-Fadli.

«Tokayev made the remarks during the meeting he held recently in the capital Astana with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli. Al-Fadhli is currently visiting Kazakhstan, heading a high-level delegation from the environment, water and agriculture sector in the Kingdom. During the meeting, both parties discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation, and reviewed the most important opportunities available in the fields of environment, water and agriculture between the two countries,» reads the article.