Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s take from UN General Assembly, C5+1 summit, ethno village in Almaty

From President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s take on the important responsibility world leaders have, C5+1 summit in New York with United States President Joe Biden to Vogue India’s coverage of Kazakh traditions, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

The Hill: UN must focus on choices that will define our century, not just the short-term

The Hill, an influential American magazine on international affairs, published on September 20 an opinion piece of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, where he discusses the importance of long-term thinking for world leaders, and the many challenges facing the world today, including climate change, nuclear proliferation, and the pandemic.

He argues that leaders must focus on these issues, even if they do not seem immediately pressing. He also emphasizes the need for international cooperation to solve these problems.

“Yet, if we are to chart a sustainable and prosperous course through human history, we do not have a choice but to think with the bigger picture in our mind. We must focus our efforts on the choices that will define our century, not just the next few months. Anything less would fail to meet the responsibility we have to our own citizens, and to humanity as a whole,” writes Tokayev.

Photo: Akorda

Anadolu Agency: ‘Middle voices’ should be strengthened in reformed UN Security Council: Kazakh president

Anadolu Agency published an article on September 20, covering the remarks delivered by President Tokayev at the United Nations General Assembly General Debate in New York.

Tokayev stressed the need to amplify the voices of middle powers and reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative.

“He called it deeply concerning that some countries have been withdrawing from fundamental international agreements or even suspending them. This damages the global trade system, weakens supply chains that aid the economy, and accelerates inflation, he added,” writes the agency.

Photo: Akorda

Voice of America: Biden Meets 5 Central Asia Leaders on UN Sidelines

Voice of America reported on September 19, about the C5+1 meeting of Central Asian leaders and United States President Joe Biden in New York.

“President Joe Biden is turning Washington's gaze to Central Asia — a region the West has long been accused of overlooking — in an effort to strengthen ties with the landlocked region bordered by Russia and China,” writes the media outlet.

“The former Soviet states have continuing security ties with Russia and growing economic and diplomatic ties to China — and great cultural and historical significance as the main arteries of the Silk Road, the ancient network of Eurasian trade routes that connected the East and West for 1,500 years,” writes the media outlet.

Photo: Akorda

Trend: Kazakhstan Parliament ratifies agreement on creation of Turkic Investment Fund

Baku-based Trend agency published an article on September 20, covering the creation of the Turkic Investment Fund.

“The initiative to establishment the fund was proposed by Azerbaijan during the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in March of 2021. Presenting the bill at the plenary session of the chamber, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov noted that in the conditions of the current global geopolitical instability, diversification of Kazakhstan’s external relations is one of the main goals,” writes the agency.

Photo: KazInform

Vogue India: How the Kazakhstan nomads built their lives around a peripatetic existence

Vogue India published an article on September 20, where author Kalpana Sunder shares her impressions of her visit to Almaty.

“Kazakhstan, the world’s largest landlocked country in Central Asia, is a place of varied landscapes from the towering Tien Shan mountains to limpid lakes, glacial streams and rivers, deep gorges and the vast steppes and desert. The Kazakhs were nomadic people in the past, living with their animals and moving from place to place in search of green pastures and food,” writes the author.

Photo: Vogue India

Forbes: Central Asian Country Kazakhstan Is Upsetting Teams And Odds In Shock Charge Toward Euro 2024

Forbes published an article on September 18, covering a momentous win of Kazakhstan’s national team in the qualifying tournament of Euro 2024.

“Kazakhstan is well-positioned to reach its first major international competition, having never participated in a World Cup or European Championships tournament previously. Besides performing much better than its three-figure 104th-place FIFA ranking—sandwiched between Kenya and New Zealand—implies, there is another fascination. It’s in Central Asia,” writes Forbes.

Photo: KazInform

By Assel Satubaldina