Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India

From President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Germany, Kazakhstan’s readiness to increase oil supplies to Germany to the launch of direct flights between Almaty and New Delhi, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

Reuters: Kazakhstan ready to increase oil supplies to Germany, president says

Reuters agency reported on September 28, quoting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who said that Kazakhstan is ready to increase oil supplies to Germany after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“Tokayev said Kazakhstan has shipped 500,000 metric tonnes of crude to Germany's Schwedt refinery via Russia's Druzhba pipeline this year, sales that began after Berlin decided to stop buying Russian oil,” reads the article.

Reuters also quotes Scholz, who said Kazakhstan is an “important partner” to broaden supply channels, “for example in the import of crude oil, and to make us independent of Russian energy supplies.”

Deutsche Welle: Kazakhstan says ready to increase oil supplies to Germany

Deutsche Welle reported on September 28, citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is now in Berlin, that Kazakhstan is ready to "increase supplies and make them long-term.”

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Astana had shipped 500,000 metric tons of oil to Germany via Russia's Druzhba pipeline this year, following Berlin's decision to stop buying Russian oil,” reads the article.

Tokayev described Germany as a "strategic partner country in the European Union." He also invited Scholz to visit the Kazakh capital.

Modern Diplomacy: A New Horizon for Kazakhstan’s Economy

Modern Diplomacy, a European opinion magazine, published an article by Nurlan Zhakupov, Samruk Kazyna Fund CEO, about Kazakhstan’s ambitious plans to diversify its economy.

Zhakupov wrote about the plans to reform tariff policy and boost exploration, transport and logistics.

“President Tokayev emphasized the necessity of reforming the tariff policy and introducing adequate market tariffs for entities subject to natural monopolies. This marks an important shift from the existing approach, which has reached its limits. Adopting a cost-plus principle for tariffs will enable us to discontinue subsidies to the economy,” writes the Kazakh official.

Trend: President Joe Biden may visit Kazakhstan

Trend news agency published an article on September 29, citing United States Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum at a press conference.

The agency quotes Rosenblum, saying, "I want to say that there is such a possibility.”

“There is great interest in Kazakhstan and Central Asia from the top US leadership, so this is a possibility,” said the ambassador, as quoted by the agency.

Caspian News: Kazakhstan Ready to Become Regional Food Supply Hub: President

Caspian News, a Baku-based news agency, published an article on September 24, citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s remarks at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He said Kazakhstan is prepared to act as a regional food supply hub to improve global food security.

“The country has the required resources, infrastructure and logistics for this purpose, he added,” reads the article.

The agency quotes Tokayev, saying, “my country, as the world’s seventh largest grain producer, is the breadbasket of Central Asia.”

The Jerusalem Post: Incorporating middle powers would pave the way for progress - opinion

The Jerusalem Post published an article referring to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Arguing that the Council has struggled in its attempts to resolve global problems and conflicts, Tokayev stated that the UNSC must become more representative so that other countries, including Kazakhstan, can play a greater role in maintaining peace and security,” reads the article.

“Tokayev’s remarks at the UN highlighted the need to include “middle powers” in global decision-making. The significance of middle powers in international politics is often understated, yet their role is crucial in creating a balanced and effective global governance structure. Middle powers have the unique capacity to operate as mediators, facilitators, and even innovators on the world stage,” writes the author.

Travel Asia: IndiGo Launches Fights Between Delhi and Almaty, Kazakhstan

Travel Asia reported on September 25 about the launch of flights between Delhi and Almaty by IndiGo.

“The Indian airline is operating the route with thrice-weekly flights departing Delhi on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and from Almaty on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flight 6E 1801 is scheduled to leave Delhi on the aforementioned days at 20:50, arriving in the beautiful city of Almaty at 01:05 the following day,” reads the article.