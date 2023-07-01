Foreign media on Kazakhstan: upcoming SCO presidency, deals with Germany, joint logistics company with Azerbaijan, Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – From the upcoming presidency of Kazakhstan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, to multi-billion dollar deals with Germany and the joint logistics company established with Azerbaijan and Georgia, Kazinform presents a review of foreign media coverage about Kazakhstan this week.

The Economic Times:Kazakhstan takes over SCO presidency from India after next week's summit

The article published by The Economic Times, an Indian English-language business-focused daily newspaper, on June 26 highlights that Kazakhstan is set to take over the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from India.

It mentions the upcoming SCO summit, which will mark the transition. The SCO is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising eight member states, including China, Russia, and India. Kazakhstan assuming the presidency signifies an important role in regional cooperation and decision-making.

EU Reporter:Kazakhstan, Germany forge deals worth $1.7 billion

EU Reporter, a Brussels-based news website publishing content relating to the European Union, published an article on June 28 that focuses on the strengthening of economic ties between Kazakhstan and Germany.

It highlights that during a recent visit by Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kazakhstan, multiple agreements and contracts were signed, amounting to a total value of $1.7 billion. The deals cover various sectors, including energy, petrochemicals, and infrastructure, which indicate a growing partnership between the two countries.

«Creada Corporation and HMS Bergbau signed a $200 million agreement for the exploration, extraction, and processing of complex rare metal ores in eastern Kazakhstan. The Development Bank of Kazakhstan and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg agreed to finance investment projects, which will provide export credit guarantees to German companies and Kazakh companies collaborating with German partners implementing projects in Kazakhstan,» reads the article.

Eurasianet:Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan harmonize efforts on route bypassing Russia

The article published on Eurasianet, an independent news organization based in the United States that provides news, information and analysis on countries in Central Asia, the Caucasus region, Russia and Southwest Asia, discusses the collaborative efforts between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan to establish a trade route bypassing Russia, referring to the agreement signed during Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov’s visit to Baku last week.

This initiative, which establishes a joint company, aims to enhance connectivity and trade between the countries in the region, providing an alternative route that bypasses traditional trade routes through Russia. The project is seen as a means to diversify transportation options and promote economic cooperation in the region.

«The goal behind establishing the company will be to simplify the process of handling cargo transportation between China and Europe and to streamline the tariff process. Pessimistic analyses on the prospects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, as it is also known, often cite the fact that cargo is required to cross multiple national borders. The Azerbaijani-Georgian-Kazakh logistics company is envisioned as a way of overcoming that hurdle,» reads the article.

TASS:Tbilisi, Astana and Baku agree on road map for Trans-Caspian corridor

The article published by Russian TASS news agency on June 23 mentions a five-year road map for the development of the Trans-Caspian (Middle) Transport Corridor, agreed upon by Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, citing Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili at a joint press conference in Tbilisi with his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov.

The article cites Georgian PM, who said, «we have a specific road map [for the development of the Middle Corridor] that we have already agreed upon with Kazakhstan.»

«It's roughly a five-year plan. Until 2027, we know exactly what Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan should do,«Garibashvili said, as quoted by TASS.

Pakistan Observer:Iran, Kazakhstan target $1b of agricultural trade

The article from Pakistan Observer on June 29 highlights the growing agricultural trade partnership between Iran and Kazakhstan, covering Iranian Deputy Agriculture Minister Alireza Peyman-Pak’s visit to Kazakhstan.

The two countries have set a target of $1 billion for agricultural trade, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in this sector. This partnership includes various aspects such as the exchange of expertise, technology, and trade facilitation measures.

«Solving the challenges faced by the two countries in the field of veterinary medicine, logistics, financial and banking relations as well as the guarantees related to commercial contracts centered on agricultural products and animal husbandry were also among the focal points of negotiations between Peyman-Pak and the Kazakh authorities,» reads the article.

Agenda.ge:PM hails «close, strategic» ties with Kazakhstan during counterpart’s first official visit

Agenda.ge, an English-language news platform about Georgia, published an article on June 23 covering partnership between Kazakhstan and Georgia.

«Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibahsvili on Friday hailed his government’s ‘close’ and ‘strategic’ partnership with Kazakhstan at a press briefing with his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov, who on Thursday arrived in Georgia on his first official visit,» reads the article.

Garibashvili said he had engaged in discussions covering various aspects of existing cooperation with the visiting official. The discussions specifically emphasized trade, economic cooperation, and investments as key focal points.

Trend:Kazakhstan, Luxembourg discuss simplification of visa regime

Baku-based Trend news agency reported on June 29 about the discussions in Astana between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, on simplification of the visa regime between the two countries.

«During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the significant potential for expanding cultural and humanitarian ties and expressed their commitment to creating favorable conditions for better interaction of citizens from both nations. Nurtleu highlighted the existing visa waiver for Luxembourg citizens, allowing them to enter Kazakhstan without the need for a tourist or business visa. Stressing the importance of fairness, he requested Asselborn's support in official consultations to facilitate the liberalization of the visa regime for Kazakh citizens,» reads the article.