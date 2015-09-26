Foreign Minister Idrissov arrives in New York for 70th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yesterday, 25 September, the 70th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly kicked off in New York.

The event is being attended by a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov. Kazakh diplomats have arrived in New York to prepare for Nursultan Nazarbayev's upcoming trip and his participation in the UN General Assembly session at the level of heads of states and a number of important parallel summits. In addition the delegation aims at the promotion of Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, in late September New York has become the center of an active global diplomacy which is bringing together the heads of states and governments, foreign ministers of all member states of the UN. This is a good opportunity to discuss outstanding matters with foreign partners, inform the international community about the country's position towards the major issues of global security. It is expected that the current session of the United Nations will bring together a record number of heads of states. September 25 started a three-day UN Summit for the Adoption of the Post-2015 Development Agenda. The Agenda consists of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets that aim to be a charter for people and the planet in the twenty-first century. Pope Francis and the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai delivered their opening addresses to the UN General Assembly. Head of Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry held a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Zambia - Harry Kalaba, Antigua and Barbuda - Charles Fernandez, Gambia - Nene Macdouall-Gaye, Ghana - Hanna Tetteh, Kuwait - Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, Grenada - Clarice Modeste, Bahamas - Frederick Mitchell, Haiti - Lener Renauld, Croatia - Vesna Pusić, Andorra - Gilbert Saboya Sunyé, Latvia - Edgars Rinkēvičs. The sides have discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the international organizations, Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, and exchanged views on topical matters of the international agenda. E. Idrissov noted that Kazakhstan is interested in expanding its diplomatic presence in Latin America and the Caribbean region, and stressed the similarity of positions of Kazakhstan and CARICOM countries on many issues, in particular, in an effort to transition to a green economy. Mr. Idrissov invited his colleagues to take part in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.