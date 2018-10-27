Foreign Minister, UNICEF Executive Director meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with Executive Director of the UNICEF Henrietta Fore who had arrived in Astana for the Primary Health Care Global Conference. The forum was organized by the WHO, UNICEF and the Government of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, the Kazakh Minister reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to the international obligations in children's rights protection and talked about the fulfillment of the President's instructions in this issue.



The Minister thanked the UNICEF for the support of Kazakhstan in such issues as protection of maternal and child health. Under the UNICEF's support, Kazakhstan implements the programmes and projects aimed at development of juvenile justice and creation of equal opportunities for all the children in all spheres of life.



Henrietta Fore expressed satisfaction with the level of Kazakhstan's healthcare sector and wished our country to continue sharing its experience with the developing countries and help them in achieving sustainable development.



The parties agreed to support each other in promotion of universal health coverage.