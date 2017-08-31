Foreign Minister urges women to actively participate in green economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov spoke at the International Forum "Women - for future energy", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We must promote an energy revolution in which half of humanity, that is, women, must be actively involved. President Nursultan Nazarbayev is fully committed to gender parity, as well as equality between men and women in politics, economy and technological processes. The system of "green crediting" and the expansion of women's participation in "green projects" will help develop an effective green business model with enhanced economic opportunities for women and girls," said the Minister.

He also reminded that in the near future the International Center for the Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects will be established at the Expo site, stressing that it will be aimed at the exchange of innovative approaches in the field of "green energy".

"Today's forum is aimed at helping women get rid of all the difficulties, as they deserve access to alternative energy sources. Moreover, women are in the vanguard of this movement. I wish you prosperity and I want to thank you on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan," concluded Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

International Forum "Women - for future energy" kicked off in Astana today. The event is attended by over 300 delegates from 25 countries.

Over 300 delegates from 25 countries take part in the International Forum "Women - for future energy" in Astana aimed at discussing sustainable and inclusive growth in the context of the transition to "clean energy", as well as the role and contribution of women in promoting innovative ideas in the field of alternative energy and green economy through effective partnership of the government, businesses and civil society.