Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Pavol Šepel’ák, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The diplomats discussed the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of partnership between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic.

The sides focused also on expanding trade and investment cooperation and implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of Prime Minister Petr Fiala to Astana in April 2023.

The parties exchanged views on the upcoming joint activities, including the planned visits to Astana by Minister of Agriculture of the Czech Republic Marek Výborný in October 2023 and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský in 2024, as well as the implementation of the Przewalski’s horse reintroduction project.

In conclusion, the Czech Ambassador thanked for a warm welcome and expressed readiness to make every effort to further strengthen cooperation between the two states.