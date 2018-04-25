Foreign Ministers discuss Kazakh President's visit to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi held bilateral talks on Tuesday in Beijing, the ministry's press service said.

The parties debated a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. Great attention was paid to preparations for the forthcoming visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China and his participation in the SCO Summit ahead, bilateral cooperation at various levels, including interaction within the joint committee embracing trade and economic, investment, scientific and technic, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres.



Besides, the sides focused on issues concerning joint trips and protection of rights of citizens of the two countries, rational use of trans-border rivers water resources. They also agreed on holding consultations between the foreign ministries.



The ministers also discussed further steps for promoting cooperation in the sphere of investments, energy, finance, trans-border trade, raising efficiency of Khorgos centre. In 2017 China became the largest foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan. The share of China in the gross trade value of Kazakhstan with other countries made 17.4%. The volume bilateral trade reached USD 10.5 bln growing by 32.6%.





They also highlighted prospects of Kazakhstan-China cooperation in the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre, Green Technologies International Center, investment projects and IT startups industrial park.



The foreign ministers exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues, including situation in Syria and Afghanistan.

