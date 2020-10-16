Foreign ministers of CA countries and Russia adopt joint statement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in the 3rd Central Asia+Russia meeting of foreign ministers, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting is the key to consolidating the efforts to deal with the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in mainstreaming of political, social and economic and environmental issues in the world.

During the meeting, the sharing of the views on long-term multifaceted cooperation, inter-State relations to strengthen security and ensure Central Asia’s sustainable development took place. It also focused on prospects of trade and economic and energy cooperation, initiatives in transport and transit, human mobility, and epidemic situation in the Eurasian space.

The meeting discussed the current challenges facing the healthcare systems and environmental protection systems of the Central Asian countries. The strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was of special attention as well.

Both ministers expressed their readiness to focus on strategically key areas of cooperation, including expanding economic and interregional cooperation.

In conclusion the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries and Russia was adopted.