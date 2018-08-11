Foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states discuss Summit preparations

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian Littoral States has been held today, the day preceding the Fifth Caspian Summit in Aktau to be chaired by Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Participating in the meeting, Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan, Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, Kairat Abdrakhmanov of Kazakhstan, Sergey Lavrov of Russia, and Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan summarized the work on the preparation for the forthcoming summit of the 'Caspian Five'.

"Today, owing to the progressive efforts to reach compromise and find mutually acceptable solutions, we have managed to come to a consensus on all issues relating to cooperation in the Caspian Sea as is evident from the Draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea to be presented for signing by the presidents," said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

It was emphasized that the work done would be impossible without the active involvement and personal attention of the Heads of the Caspian Littoral States.





The Foreign Ministers of the Caspian Littoral States adopted the Protocol Resolution, which reflects the parties' further actions to implement the provisions of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea planned to be signed at the Fifth Caspian Summit.