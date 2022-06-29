Foreign ministers of Caspian states discuss coop in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM On the eve of the VI Caspian Summit, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian States in Ashgabat.

Those attending the event were foreign ministers of Iran - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Russia - Sergey Lavrov, Turkmenistan - Rashid Meredov, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan - Khalaf Khalafov, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ministers discussed a number of acute issues of cooperation of the Caspian states and approved the draft Communiqué of the upcoming VI Caspian Summit which will be held with the participation of Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, and Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on June 29, 2022.

The previous V Caspian Summit took place in 2018 in Aktau and ended with signing the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.