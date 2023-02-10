Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries, Kazinform learned from the press office of the MFA.

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on the further intensification of joint work.

Currently, Jordan is one of the important partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Several meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation were held between Kazakhstan and Jordan. Political consultations are being held between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The two countries share common views on many international issues. Mutual support is provided within the framework of international organizations.

Photo:gov.kz