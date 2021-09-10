Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and North Macedonia hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, who is in Nur-Sultan on an official visit.

During the meeting, the parties discussed steps to expand further Kazakhstan-North Macedonian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction within international organizations. A number of international issues of mutual interest were considered, on which Nur-Sultan and Skopje coordinate their efforts, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

As a result of the negotiations, the following documents were signed: the Action Plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia for the period 2021-2023 and the Protocol on the Exchange of Instruments of Ratification on the entry into force of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of North Macedonia on the Transfer of Convicted Persons.

During the visit, Osmani was also received by the Head of State and held a meeting with representatives of a number of Kazakhstani companies.

In general, the future prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia are becoming wider every year. All this testifies to the trust-based nature of bilateral relations between our countries.