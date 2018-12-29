Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan had telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Kazakh MFA's press service informed.

The heads of the foreign ministries discussed the state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for expanding further multifaceted cooperation in the political, trade and economic areas and exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

During the conversation, the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed warm congratulations to B. Atamkulov on his appointment to a new position and invited him to visit Bishkek.