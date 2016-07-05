Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev on Monday, July 4, 2016, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Edward Nalbandyan in the framework of participation in the session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council in Yerevan, Armenia, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda. The foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia noted that the main issue in bilateral relations is the unrealized potential in the field of economic diplomacy.

The sides agreed on the usefulness of the talks at the level of competent ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia for revitalization of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Armenian commission on trade-economic, social, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation on the basis of the Agreement between the Governments of the two countries on free trade signed in Yerevan on July 4, 1994, Kazinform learnt from Kabar.