Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan meet in Astana

A bilateral meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, took place in Astana within the framework of the SCO Ministerial Council meeting, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the parties engaged in a constructive dialogue on the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in a range of areas, including trade, investment, textile industry, tourism, education, healthcare, and more. Special attention was paid to the activation of economic diplomacy, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries, as well as the exchange of visits at the highest level.

The parties emphasized the significant contribution of the intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Pakistani commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, as well as the valuable collaboration between the two countries on the sub-regional energy project "CASA-1000," according to a Foreign Ministry report.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to direct their efforts towards increasing the frequency of mutual visits and strengthening cooperation between the business circles of the two countries.

In the near future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will hold consultations on political issues, as well as in the consular and legal sphere.

As previously reported, on May 19, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Avazbek Atakhanov met with Pakistani Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hasan Ali Zaigham to discuss the incident involving foreign students in Bishkek. The parties agreed to organize a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Pakistan within the framework of the SCO Ministerial Council in Astana.