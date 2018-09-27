Foreign ministers to discuss CIS agenda ahead of heads of state summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The CIS Foreign Ministers Council is expected to discuss 16 draft documents at a meeting in Dushanbe on 27 September. The bulk of the documents are aimed at further expansion of humanitarian cooperation, the improvement and development of the CIS legal framework, BelTA learned from the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS ministers of foreign affairs will exchange views on topical issues of the international agenda and cooperation within the CIS.

On the eve of the CIS heads of state summit, which is due in Dushanbe on 28 September, the foreign ministers are expected to consider and approve the draft statement of the heads of state on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 10 December 1948. The statement recognizes the importance of the declaration as a document that establishes universal standards for the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, affirms adherence to the principle of non-discrimination. It also stresses the need to develop constructive, equal and respectful dialogue, reject the practice of double standards in human rights, call for building cooperation in the human rights field on the basis of universally recognized principles and norms of international law.

The foreign ministers are set to consider and approve the draft decision on the draft plan of priority measures in CIS humanitarian cooperation for 2019-2020. The draft plan provides for the implementation of 141 events in 2019-2020. The majority of them are of cultural nature and also those related to the Year of the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The meeting will also focus on the further implementation of the CIS Capitals of Culture interstate program in 2021. The corresponding status will be given to the city of Dushanbe.

The ministers will discuss the draft decisions on the CIS cooperation to support the youth voluntary (volunteer) movement and the Plan of Action for 2018-2020 on its implementation; the plan of action to prepare for and celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945; the plan of action for 2019-2020 on the implementation of the physical education and sport strategy.

The agenda will also include the issue related to CIS basic organizations. One of the draft decisions concerns the granting of such status to the Maxim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University in training, retraining and upgrading the qualifications of teachers and specialists in inclusive and special education.

Participants in the meeting plan to discuss a number of issues related to further improvement and development of the CIS legal framework.

Kyrgyzstan has additionally introduced into the agenda of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting a draft declaration of the heads of state on the World Nomad Games, while Russia has submitted an additional draft of the CIS Convention on Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes.

The CIS Heads of State Council summit is an annual event to take stock of the progress made throughout the year and outline prospect for further cooperation. This year the CIS heads of state are set to discuss 16 issues.