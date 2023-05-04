Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Morocco hold 4th round of political consultations in Astana

ASTANA.C KAZINFORM On May 2, the city of Astana hosted the 4th round of the Kazakh-Moroccan political consultations under the chairmanship of Askar Shokybayev, Director of the Middle East and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Abdelkader Al Ansari, Director of the Asia and Oceania Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, Kazinform reprots.

As the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed, the sides discussed in detail the status and prospects for further development of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the international and regional agendas.

The parties discussed also the establishment and expansion of cooperation in trade and investment, education and science, tourism, agriculture and information technology.

The sides appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of the Kazakh-Moroccan relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership, and in order to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation, confirmed the intention to organize official visits between the two countries, expand the legal framework and continue close cooperation at the level of foreign policy agencies.







