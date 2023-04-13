Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold political consultations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore was held in Astana. Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh, and the Singaporean delegation was led by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ng Teck Hean, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tumysh congratulated the Singaporean side on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore and expressed the intention to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.





During the talks, the parties discussed the issues of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education, and capacity building. Reciprocal visits at senior and high levels scheduled for 2023-2024, including the forthcoming visit of the President of Singapore to Kazakhstan for the first time in history will give impetus to the bilateral cooperation.

Cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations was also discussed. In addition, the sides exchanged views on the situation at the global arena, given the impact of its tensions, volatility, and turbulence on all the countries of the world. The parties discussed also the current issues of the global and regional agendas.



