Foreign Ministry commented on 'Syria' meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan has published a statement following the meeting over Syrian settlement held on the 6th of Februar in Astana.

"On the 6th of February 2017 in Astana the high ranking officials and experts of Russia, Turkey and Iran have held the first session of the joint technical group within the framework of the Astana negotiations between the Government of Syria and armed opposition groups. The UN and Jordan delegations also took part in the meeting.

This meeting on discussion of ceasefire regime in Syria which was held in business and constructive atmosphere has demonstrated relevance of Astana platform formed due to the support and authority of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Head of State is known on the world arena for his peacemaking initiatives and contribution to settlement of conflicts and ceasing tension in the relations between countries of the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is based on the fact that the meetings on Syrian settlement in Astana organized with support and active participation of UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura are targeted to support the Geneva process. In this regard the MFA is confident that the next meeting of the technical group planned on February 15-16, 2017 in the capital of Kazakhstan will allow to create the necessary conditions for the next round of Geneva meetings under the UN aegis.

Having provided the platform for the meeting Kazakhstan contributed to the process of settlement of the Syrian conflict as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2017-2018. Kazakhstan will keep making maximum effort and successive steps in order to find a practical solution to the issues associated with regional and global security", reads the document.