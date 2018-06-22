Foreign Ministry on situation with Kazakh film crew in Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan commented on the information about the detention of a Kazakh film crew in Iran, Kazinform reports.

"Meeting with the Kazakh film crew consisting of three people on June 16, the Consulate-General of Kazakhstan in Gorgan drew attention to the lack of a special purpose visa for filming in Iran and recommended obtaining the respective permit of local authorities. According to the Consul-General, as a result of the conversation, the film crew decided to return to Tehran for a flight to Kazakhstan. At the same time, [filmmaker] Kanat Beisekeyev repulsed the consular office's assistance in obtaining a special permit for filming by mentioning the lack of time. However, later, June 20, the crew returned to Gorgan again to continue filming, where the local migration police, pointing to the lack of a permit for filming, asked them to return to Tehran," the Kazakh MFA said.

The Foreign Ministry underlines that, despite it is a weekend in Iran, the Consul-General is making every effort to get in touch with the local authorities to find out the location of the film crew. The respective note of the Consulate-General was sent to the sub-office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Earlier, Kazakhstani media reported that filmmaker Kanat Beisekeyev was detained in Iran. Later, CEO of Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation Yerlan Karin posted on Facebook that Beisekeyev is okay and is flying home.