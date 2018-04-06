Foreign Ministry presents report on cooperation with CA states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cooperation in Central Asia became the main topic of today's meeting of the Public Council on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Before the meeting, the members of the council honored the memory of the prematurely departed president of the Association of Legal Entities "Citizens' Alliance of Kazakhstan" Nurlan Yerimbetov.

In her opening remarks, the head of the council, chair of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security, Dariga Nazarbayeva noted the significance of Mr. Yerimbetov's contribution to the development of civil society as well as his fruitful work as a member of the public council under the MFA.

Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov presented the main report of the meeting. The Minister noted that strengthening ties with neighboring countries is an unconditional priority of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. He also stressed the importance of the working (consultative) meeting of the leaders of Central Asian states that was held on March 15 in Astana. According to him, it was a long-awaited and a historic event, and the time of its holding, on the eve of Nauryz, emphasized the countries' shared cultural and civilizational identities.



It was emphasized that the fact that the sides were able to reach a number of concrete agreements during the Astana meeting, chaired by President Nazarbayev, signifies their readiness to expand cooperation with regards to security and stability, intensify regional trade and economic cooperation and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and also work jointly to solve any issues of Central Asia. The Minister also noted that constructive and mutually beneficial relations between the countries create prerequisites for the formation of a microclimate of mutual understanding and cooperation in the region.

Expert Sultan Akimbekov made a report on the subject of security challenges and the potential for economic cooperation in the Central Asian region.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko delivered a report on the activities of the council's expert-analytical and information-image group. In his report, Mr. Vassilenko dwelled upon the state and prospects for the Ministry's interaction with the expert community and the media.

During the course of the discussion, the council members made a number of proposals on strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, upholding national positions in the structures of the EAEU, development of the Kazakhstan-New Silk Road infrastructure project, deepening humanitarian cooperation in Central Asia and other areas.



The next meeting of the public council is scheduled for fall 2018.