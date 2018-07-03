Foreign Ministry, Samruk-Kazyna Fund to encourage inward investment together

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation has been signed during today's meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and CEO of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazinform cites MFA's press service.

It was emphasized that the signed document is aimed at strengthening cooperation, coordinating actions in the encouragement of international investment, the energy industry development, the implementation of the 2016-2020 Comprehensive Privatization Plan, the transit and transport enhancement, and the promotion of Kazakhstan's exports.

"In accordance with the President's instructions on the economization of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, the assistance in encouraging inward investment and innovative technologies to the priority economic sectors and in export promotion is a key element of Kazakhstan's commercial and economic diplomacy," the minister said.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed readiness to assist Samruk-Kazyna in organizing international events abroad, including within the activities of business councils, together with China, the United Kingdom, Korea, and on other joint venues.

Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov highlighted the Foreign Ministry's contribution to the active development of economic and commercial diplomacy and thanked the Foreign Ministry for cooperation in implementing the investment projects initiated during the visits of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

In the context of economization of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, the MFA signs joint cooperation documents with respective ministries.

For now, the foreign ministry has signed such documents with the ministries of investment and development, agriculture, the defense and aerospace industry, culture and sport, and with "Kazakh Invest" and "Kazakh Tourism" national companies. It is planned to adopt an action plan with "Kazakh Export" Export Insurance Company.