Foreign Office announced list of Astana process participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has announced the list of participants of the oncoming Syria talks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Confirmed list of participants:

1. Representatives of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic

2. Representatives of the Syrian opposition

3. Representatives of the Russian Federation

4. Representatives of the Turkish Republic

5. Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran

6. Representatives of the U.S.

7. UN Special Envoy for Syria

As reported, the Syria peace talks in Astana will be held behind closed doors.

“Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has been chosen as the neutral ground for all sides to conduct their negotiations. Please be informed that the talks will be held behind closed doors,” a media guide issued by the MFA reads.

The meeting will start on January 23, at 13:00 Astana time.