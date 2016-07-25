Foreign Office commented publication about Kazakh diplomat’s drunk driving in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Press Secretary of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov commented on the accusations against Kazakhstanis diplomats in London that they were driving being intoxicated.

According to Zhainakov, it was not a diplomat. “This person worked for a service department at the Embassy. Immediately after this case he was recalled to the home country. He doesn’t work at the Embassy anymore,” he said.

Since then, the Ministry revealed no other cases of drunk driving among the Kazakh diplomats in Great Britain

“The MFA conducts zero tolerance policy towards any violations committed by the employees of Kazakhstani diplomatic services abroad,” he added.

Recall that British newspaper The Telegraph published information about a Kazakh diplomat who had been accused of driving being intoxicated.