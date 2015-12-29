Foreign Office determines reasons of detaining Kazakhstani resident in Pattaya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press-service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry commented on the information about detaining Kazakhstani resident in Thailand.

“50 foreigners were detained in Pattaya, Thailand, on December 29, 2015 for violation of labour and migration rules. Among them is one Kazakhstani resident (female, born 1993). As per preliminary information, she worked as an advertisement distributor, without a work permit,” Head of the MFA Press Service Anuar Zhainakov says.

The employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Thailand have already contacted the local authorities for verifying information and providing all required consular and legal assistance to our compatriot.