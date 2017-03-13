Foreign Office promises to choose most secure UN missions for Kazakh military servicemen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov promises to choose the most secure UN missions for sending the military servicemen there, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“The safety of our military servicemen remains an important factor for us when we consider Kazakhstan’s participation in the UN missions. We are planning again to choose the most secure missions. Undoubtedly, this work will be carried out together with the Parliament of the country, as it is stipulated in the Law “On Peacekeeping Activity,” said the Minister at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis on Monday.

He reminded that Kazakhstan started sending its military observers to the UN missions in 2014. Namely, these were the UN Monitoring Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara and a mission in Cote d'Ivoire. Four militaries are still continuing their service in Western Sahara. According to the Minister, this is a special mission established by the UN for monitoring the planned referendum in this part of the world.

Kazakhstan adopted the Law “On Peacekeeping Activity” in June 2015.

In January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan assumed the office of the UN Security Council’s non-permanent member.

On March 2, 2017 the country marked the 25th anniversary of its accession to the UN.