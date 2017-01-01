Foreign Office provides final information on terrorist attack in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the Istanbul nightclub attack, according to Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov.

“As the Turkish side informed, none of Kazakhstani citizens was injured or killed as a result of the terrorist attack in Istanbul. This is final information,” said Zhainakov by telephone.

35 people were killed and 40 more were injured as a result of two gunmen's attack on the club. Kazakhstani citizen Nurat Ilyas, who is a third-year student of Istanbul University, shared information on the attack on his Facebook account.

"35 died and 40 were injured. Two unknown men wearing Santa Claus costumes and armed with grenades and shotguns opened random shooting at the nightclub. 700 to 800 people were in the club at the moment," he wrote citing local media.

Year 2017 in the largest city of Turkey began with terrorist attacks. Salafis entered the night club and started shooting the people, because they believe that New Year celebration is haram (forbidden). Similar statements are widely spread in social media," the Kazakh student noted.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that one of the terrorists was liquidated.