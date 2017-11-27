Foreign Office suggests holding summit of the heads of Central Asian states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at the International Parliamentary Conference on the occasion of the Day of the First President, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov suggested holding a summit of presidents of Central Asian countries next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the meeting of Central Asian leaders under President Nazarbayev's chairmanship might be scheduled for next spring around the Nauryz holiday.





It should be noted that the conference themed Kazakhstan Model of Modernization in the New Global Reality in Astana is attended by the Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, heads of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Russia and Turkey, as well as the Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov and Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev.





The main goal of the conference is to exchange experience in legislative support of reforms.





