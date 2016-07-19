Foreign Office verifies cause of Kazakh child’s death in Turkish hospital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cause of death of the Kazakhstani child in Turkish hospital is being verified, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov told mass media.

“The child died yesterday. First of all, we informed parents and relatives. Today, our consuls in Antalya together with the representatives of the municipality and doctors are organizing the child’s funerals in Antalya. The parents agreed on this prior to leaving for home,” said Zhainakov.

According to him, the cause of the death is being verified.

“Today I talked to the child’s father and he confirmed his consent on burial and said that they would not attend the funerals for financial problems,” noted Zhainakov.

The citizens of Pavlodar – Vladimir Troshenko and Yelena Shevchuk – had to leave their premature boy in a Turkish hospital and return home country. The couple were in Antalya for a vacation, when the pregnant woman’s condition worsened due to infection. The doctors had to induce premature labor. The baby weighed only 750 g and had health problems. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save his life.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rendered all-round support to the parents of the child and due to their involvement the cost of the treatment was significantly reduced.