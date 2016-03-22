Foreign Office verifies information about possible victims among Kazakhstanis in Brussels explosions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs verifies information if there are any Kazakhstani residents among the victims of today's Brussels blasts, KAzinform reports.

“Currently, we are verifying information whether there are any Kazakhstani residents among the victims and those injured as a result of blasts in Brussels,” Chief of the MFA Press Service Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.

Recall that at least 11 people died and more than 20 were injured following twin explosions at the Brussels airport.

Besides, one more blast occurred in Maelbek underground, which is located near the institutions of the EU.