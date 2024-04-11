EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:19, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Foreign pedophiles to be restricted from entering Kazakhstan

    Foreign pedophiles to be restricted from entering Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has approved in the first reading the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on improvement of legislation in migration and correctional system,” Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Initiated by the deputies, the Law is aimed at improvement of the legislation in the field of population migration and correctional system, state control mechanism in the sphere of migration, ensuring citizens’ rights amid emergency situation etc.

    As per the Law, foreigners convicted of crimes against sexual inviolability of minors will be restricted from entering Kazakhstan and acquisition of Kazakhstan nationality.

    Besides, the law bans entry into Kazakhstan for foreigners engaged in extremist or terrorist activities.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Parliament Senate Migration
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!