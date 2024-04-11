Foreign pedophiles to be restricted from entering Kazakhstan

The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has approved in the first reading the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on improvement of legislation in migration and correctional system,” Kazinform News Agency reports.

Initiated by the deputies, the Law is aimed at improvement of the legislation in the field of population migration and correctional system, state control mechanism in the sphere of migration, ensuring citizens’ rights amid emergency situation etc.

As per the Law, foreigners convicted of crimes against sexual inviolability of minors will be restricted from entering Kazakhstan and acquisition of Kazakhstan nationality.

Besides, the law bans entry into Kazakhstan for foreigners engaged in extremist or terrorist activities.