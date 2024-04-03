Foreign residents could apply for Kazakhstan's individual identification number abroad

Foreign residents will be able to get Kazakhstan's individual identification number at 96 embassies and consulates abroad, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The country’s ministries of foreign affairs, internal affairs and digital development, innovations and aerospace industry signed the joint order on realization of a pilot project aimed at providing the public service called Formation of an Individual Identification Number for Foreign Residents through Foreign Institutions of Kazakhstan.

The pilot project is set to run from April 13 through December 31, 2024.

The order provides for an algorithm of the realization of the pilot project. The service is provided by the internal affairs ministry through oversees institutions of the country.

The term of providing the service is one working day.

To apply for the service, a foreign resident needs to submit an application form and a copy of the identity document and its original for verification (valid passport, unless a different procedure is established by the international agreements of Kazakhstan).

In case the identity document of the service recipient does not include the background data (full name, place of birth) in Cyrillic or Latin graphics, the corresponding translation of the document notarized legally is attached. Documents issued or authenticated by a competent body of a foreign state or by an authorized person within his competence and bearing the state seal are accepted only after special identification procedure (legalization and or apostilling), reads the order.

Admission is denied unless a full package of documents is submitted and the documents are valid.

The consul bears personal responsibility for conformation of applications for an individual identification number by service recipients and illegal disclosure of data that became known while providing the public service as well as for violations of the common requirements in the area of information and communication technologies and information security, reads the order.

In addition, a list of 96 embassies and consulates of Kazakhstan which are part of the pilot project was established.