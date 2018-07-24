Foreign students choose a Kazakhstani University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More and more foreign citizens wish to get a high-quality higher education in Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. This is facilitated by high positions of the leading Kazakhstani university in world rankings, training in English and the implementation of more than 70 two-degree programs with partner universities.

More than 150 applicants from countries of near and far abroad have registered and applied for admission to KazNU through online application on the University's website. They have received confirmation and can now be enrolled in the HEI remotely. Citizens of Brazil, the United States, France, Germany, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, India and other countries have already benefited from such service.



As Vice-Rector for academic affairs Askar Hikmetov highlighted, a large flow of foreign students is expected this year. They are attracted by educational programs that meet high international standards, the possibility of learning in English and a unique university campus, where there is a modern Library, a Student Service Center, a Sports complex and comfortable dormitories. In KazNU they will be able to get high-quality knowledge and competence, to realize their scientific and creative potential.



To date, more than 300 foreign citizens have submitted their documents for study in KazNU, in total in the new academic year, according to different programs, the arrival of 600 foreign students is expected. The following specialties are in great demand: General Medicine, Information Systems, International Relations, Management, Biotechnology, the study of Kazakh and Russian languages.