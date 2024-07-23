EN
    09:39, 23 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Foreign trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan amounts to about USD 400M in H1

    trade turnover
    Photo: Kabar

    In the first half of 2024, the foreign trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $381.8 million, the Statistics Agency under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan said on Saturday, Kabar reports. 

    Meanwhile, exports from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $270.4 million and imports - $111.4 million. In the same period last year, this figure amounted to $486 million (exports - $351.7 million - imports - $134.3 million). Kyrgyzstan's share in Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover makes 3.5%.

    The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded with China, the share of which amounted to 18.5%. Russia ranks second with 18.1%. Then follow Kazakhstan, Turkey and the Republic of Korea.

    In January-June 2024, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $31.8 billion and increased by $2.5 billion or 8.5% compared to the same period of 2023.

    Today Uzbekistan has trade relations with 186 countries of the world.

