Foreign universities to open branches in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Govrenment meeting about the plans to increase scholarships for study.

In order to decrease the talented youth outflow it is planned to open branches of foreign universities in Kazakhstan. The country’s 20 leading universities will become the growth points of the regions. 2 innovative universities engaged in development of innovative technologies on the experience of Nazarbayev University will open.

Besides, the number of grants for study will rise by 50% by 2025. 1,000 grants will be given to young scientists annually, 500 Kazakhstani scientists will have a chance to undergo training at the world’s acknowledged research centres.

The PM added that pursuant to the President’s tasks the continuous education concept will be adopted this April.