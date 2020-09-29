Foreign workforce numbers over 16 thou in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are 16,378 permits for foreign workforce in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Of 16,378 permits, 637 permits have been given for first category workers (heads and their deputies), 3,481 for second category workers (department heads). Most permits have been given for third (specialists) and fourth (skilled worworkers) category workers - 7,617 and 1,153, respectively.

It is also said that 1,792 permits for seasonal works and 1,698 as part of corporate transfer have been granted.

Employers attracting foreign workforce number 1,803 in Kazakhstan, with China (3,579), Uzbekistan (1,774), Turkey (1,661), India (1,266), and the UK (1,081) being the major source countries.