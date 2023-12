ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Uzbekistan died at a construction site in the Burabai resort not far from the Kazakh capital.

According to reports, the accident occurred at a construction site of a new building of Zerde-Kurylys LLP at 2:30 p.m. on July 28. The 27-year-old Chori Normuratov plunged from the height of the second floor while performing construction works and died of sustained injuries right away.