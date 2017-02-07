EN
    18:07, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Foreigner killed by avalanche in mountains in Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was killed by an avalanche that occurred at the Shymbulak ski resort near Almaty city. The accident happened just a 15-minute drive from the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Official spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry Ruslan Imankulov confirmed the information.

    In his words, the victim turned out to be a citizen of the Russian Federation born in 1986.


    "According to preliminary data, he was a referee," Imankulov added.

