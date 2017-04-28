Foreigners bought 13% of EXPO tickets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 13% of all tickets sold for the EXPO 2017 events were purchased by foreigners, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Out of 1,053 million tickets, 13% were purchased by foreign guests," Daulet Yerkimbayev, Director of the Commercialization Department of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017", said at a press conference in Astana on Friday.



It should be noted that the upcoming exhibition is quite popular among locals as well. The biggest number of EXPO tickets was purchased by residents of South Kazakhstan region.



"The millionth ticket was sold on April 26 by a resident of South Kazakhstan region. This region is the most active in terms of ticket sales. To date, residents of southern Kazakhstan purchased over 100,000 tickets," Yerkimbayev stressed.







Kairat Mamayev, the person who bought the 1,000,000th ticket to EXPO, turned out to be a professor of a university in South Kazakhstan region. In his words, he bought four tickets for his family and one of them turned out to be the lucky one. JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" promised to cover all travel expenses to and from Astana for the holder of the millionth ticket.



