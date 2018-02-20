Foreigners to be taught playing “assyk” and dancing Kara Zhorga in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national company Kazakh Tourism intends to develop interest among foreigners in Kazakh national game assyk-atu, Kazinform reports.

The national company plans to change the format of Kazakhstan pavilions to international tourist fairs and emphasize Kazakh ethnic elements. The nearest platform for experiments is the international exhibition ITB Berlin in Germany.

"Our pavilion will be decorated in the national style and have half-a-yurt with rich interior. There will be handcraft artists and musicians who will be teaching national dance, making and playing national musical instruments, and yurt assembly.

Other than national food tasting and other offers, the Kazakh pavilion is going to present the board version of the national game "assyk atu" (throwing assyk). The most active players will receive assyk as a gift.

The assyk will be made by the handicapped craftsmen of the association "Country of Masters", according to Chairman of Board of the National Company Rashid Kuzembayev who spoke at today's press conference at Sputnik Kazakhstan press center.



As said, the assyk will be also presented at the exhibitions in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Poland and other countries.

It is planned to engage the whole population of Kazakhstan in popularization of the game on the international level. According to Kazakh Tourism, there will be launched the special assyk making campaign.



According to Rashid Kuzembayev, the campaign will be open the year round and those who wish to contribute can bring the assyk to the special collection spots countrywide. At first, such spots will be opened in Astana, and later in other cities and settlements too.

"Assyk atu" is an old game of the nomads which has a thousand year long history. This game develops fine motor skills which has favorable influence on both hemispheres and improves cognitive functions and logic in children. The kid that has played this game from early childhood grows accurate, persistent, smart and balanced.

According to Kazakh Tourism, the assyk has all chances to become popular worldwide. In 2017, it was included in the list of UNESCO non-material heritage as a traditional Kazakh game.