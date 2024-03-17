Foreigners to sing in Kazakh on Nauryz in Astana

Astana-based Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall is set to celebrate Nauryz holiday on March 20 with Nauryz – Koktemconcert, presented by the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. The highlight of the evening will be national songs performed by vocalists of different nations, including Croats, Russians and Tajiks. The concert will also bring together other talented young soloists of the opera academy to give the audience a bright and exciting program filled with vocal works reflecting the beauty and grandeur of the national holiday, reported the press service of Astana Opera.

“Most of the concerts performed by the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees included works by Western European composers. With this course of attendees, we are also actively studying the Kazakh block of music. In this concert, we wish to show the richness of our culture, so we will all perform in national costumes and also decorate the stage in this wonderful style. Active preparations are underway right now. The format of the concert will be unusual, rather resembling a Kazakh toi, with beautiful, soulful songs by folk composers flowing one after another. The academy’s foreign attendees will perform Kazakh works, which will allow them to know our people better and appreciate our traditions and customs, because culture is a hallmark of any country,” Aisulu Tani, executive director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, said.

Remarkable soloists, including sopranos Leila Alamanova, Firuza Rakhmetova, Anastasia Remeskova, tenors Nursultan Anuarbek, Merei Kadyrkhanov, Shohrukh Yunusov, as well as baritones Sultan Bakytzhan, Bekulan Yerbolatuly, Nematillo Zkrullaev, Jurica Jurasić Kapun, will perform musical compositions reflecting the wealth of Kazakh culture. The program will be incomplete without Abai’s aria from the opera by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi. Alqonyr by Segiz Seri and much more will also be featured for the listeners.

Vocal coaches, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Zhupar Gabdullina, as well as talented accompanists, masters of the piano Dina Mirmanova and Zhanar Akhmetova, play an important role in preparing for the musical celebration.

Thus, the Nauryz – Koktem concert will present the musical creativity of young opera performers. The evening will also become a unique symbol of the convergence of cultures and traditions in the celebration of the beloved nationwide holiday that represents joy, renewal and prosperity.