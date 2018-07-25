Forest ablaze in E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Fire extinguishers and foresters are still tackling to bring the wild fire under control that broke out Tuesday morning in East Kazakhstan region, our correspondent reports.



"The area burnt reached 28 ha. There is no threat to the nearest inhabited localities. There is no open fire, fire extinguishers are attempting to suppress smoldering fires," the emergency situations department reports.



According to the foresters, lightning strike may have caused the forest fire.



Above 60 people are trying now to put out the fire.



Rocky steep terrain makes it tough to fight the fire. Fire extinguishers had to use shovels and backpack pumps to suppress it.