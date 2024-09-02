Forest expansion should become truly national idea, Head of State

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to improve the environmental situation and foster a careful attitude to the environment in his today’s state-of-the-nation address, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

It's important that the residents of our country are protected from the negative environmental factors. Businesses should approach the cause of nature protection with great responsibility. The government and the Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs need to take concrete measures. It’s necessary to introduce widely the most advanced technologies in this sphere as well as put in place a modern emission monitoring system, stated Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also drew attention to the conservation of the unique flora and fauna of the country.

The state will adopt all the necessary measures to protect forests and steppes from wildfires. Despite Kazakhstan’s vast natural diversity, forests account for a mere 5% of the territory of the country. Reproduction of forests is crucial to preserve an environmental balance and further sustainable social and economic progress of the country. Since the first days in office, I have been attaching special attention to this issue, said the Head of State.

According to Tokayev, the country has picked up the pace of planting, that should be further sped up.