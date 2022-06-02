EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:10, 02 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Forest fire area grows 23 times in N Kazakhstan

    None
    Иллюстрациялық фото
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 22 wildfires stretching over 725 ha were recorded in North Kazakhstan since the beginning of the fire season.

    The number of wildfires grew by 57% while the wildfire area increased by 23 times as compared to the last year, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy head of the emergency situations department Dmitry Rastikhin told a briefing that forest fire files were submitted to the police department.

    Besides, 45 steppe fires occurred in the region which is 35% more against the same period of the previous year.

    As stated there, 42 mobile groups were set up to prevent wildfires. As a result, 109 violators were penalized under administrative law. Of which 46 paid fines up to KZT 1.3 mln.


    Tags:
    Environment North Kazakhstan region Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!