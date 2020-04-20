Forest fires engulfing almost 42,000 ha extinguished in Russia in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Forest fires scorching about 42,000 hectares were extinguished in Russia in the past 24 hours, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Monday, TASS reports.

«According to regional forestry departments, 124 forest fires were put out in Russia on April 19, which had engulfed 41,857 hectares. A total of 23 forest fires scorching 6,956 hectares were active in the country as of April 20,» the statement reads, adding that efforts were underway to extinguish the blazes.

Most fires are active in the Trans-Baikal region. Wildfires have also been recorded in the Buryatia, Khabarovsk, Kamchatka, Krasnoyarsk, Khakassia, Altai and other regions.

Firefighting activities involve 2,200 personnel and 465 pieces of equipment.

The fire season has begun in 63 Russian regions.